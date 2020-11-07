Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT), Erle McLeod, Has Just Spent US$307k Buying 18% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Erle McLeod, recently paid US$72.33 per share to buy US$307k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American National Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Erle McLeod was the biggest purchase of American National Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$71.53 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

American National Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ANAT Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Does American National Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.0m worth of American National Group stock, about 0.1% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American National Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on American National Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American National Group. For example - American National Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

