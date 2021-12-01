Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX), Jack Schuler, Has Just Spent US$5.0m Buying 5.8% More Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Jack Schuler, recently bought a whopping US$5.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.00. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 5.8%.

Accelerate Diagnostics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jack Schuler is the biggest insider purchase of Accelerate Diagnostics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.00. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Accelerate Diagnostics insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Accelerate Diagnostics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AXDX Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Accelerate Diagnostics insiders own 40% of the company, worth about US$132m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Accelerate Diagnostics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Accelerate Diagnostics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Accelerate Diagnostics is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

