Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Michael Smith, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael Smith, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$606 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 31%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zebra Technologies

The CEO & Director, Anders Gustafsson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$566 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$597). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Anders Gustafsson's holding.

In the last year Zebra Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ZBRA Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Zebra Technologies insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$184m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zebra Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Zebra Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zebra Technologies. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Zebra Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

