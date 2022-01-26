Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD), Thomas Kelley, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Thomas Kelley, recently sold a substantial US$631k worth of stock at a price of US$37.11 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 57% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Washington Federal

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Kelley is the biggest insider sale of Washington Federal shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$35.53. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WAFD Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Insider Ownership of Washington Federal

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Washington Federal insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Washington Federal Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Washington Federal is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Washington Federal. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Washington Federal and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

