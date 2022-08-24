Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY), Peter Kight, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 8.1% More Shares

Those following along with Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Peter Kight, Independent Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.1m on stock at an average price of US$9.75. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 8.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Repay Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Kight was the biggest purchase of Repay Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.8m for 266.34k shares. But insiders sold 14.80k shares worth US$238k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Repay Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:RPAY Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Does Repay Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Repay Holdings insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Repay Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Repay Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Repay Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

