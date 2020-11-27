Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), Peter Bonfield, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peter Bonfield, the Independent Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$1.9m selling shares at an average price of US$158. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 45%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NXP Semiconductors

In fact, the recent sale by Peter Bonfield was the biggest sale of NXP Semiconductors shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$158. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$219k for 1.67k shares. On the other hand they divested 33.62k shares, for US$4.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in NXP Semiconductors than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NXPI Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2020

Insider Ownership of NXP Semiconductors

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that NXP Semiconductors insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$190m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NXP Semiconductors Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at NXP Semiconductors, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that NXP Semiconductors has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

