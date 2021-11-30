Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM), Robert Cascella, Has Just Spent US$61k Buying 92% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Cascella, the Independent Chairman of the Board of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) recently shelled out US$61k to buy stock, at US$4.10 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 92%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Neuronetics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Keith Sullivan, sold US$820k worth of shares at a price of US$17.96 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.00. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Neuronetics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$16.20, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$4.00). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:STIM Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

I will like Neuronetics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Neuronetics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Neuronetics insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$3.9m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Neuronetics Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The transactions over the last year don't give us confidence, and nor does the fairly low insider ownership, but at least the recent buying is a positive. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Neuronetics and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.