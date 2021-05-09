Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), Franklin Myers, Has Just Spent US$347k Buying 32% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Franklin Myers, recently paid US$34.69 per share to buy US$347k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 32%.

HollyFrontier Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Franklin Myers was the biggest purchase of HollyFrontier shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$35.65. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While HollyFrontier insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HFC Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Does HollyFrontier Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HollyFrontier insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HollyFrontier Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of HollyFrontier we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HollyFrontier (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

