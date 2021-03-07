Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), Franklin Myers, Has Just Spent US$124k Buying 12% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Franklin Myers, recently paid US$37.57 per share to buy US$124k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 12%.

HollyFrontier Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO Richard Voliva made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$415k worth of shares at a price of US$21.54 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$39.97), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While HollyFrontier insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HFC Insider Trading Volume March 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that HollyFrontier insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The HollyFrontier Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of HollyFrontier we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HollyFrontier (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

