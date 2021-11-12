Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI), Gregory Lucier, Has Just Spent US$500k Buying 8.2% More Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Gregory Lucier, recently bought a whopping US$500k worth of stock, at a price of US$24.15. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 8.2%.

Berkeley Lights Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Independent Director, Igor Khandros, for US$87m worth of shares, at about US$82.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$25.61. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.70k shares worth US$803k. But they sold 1.55m shares for US$118m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Berkeley Lights shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$76.33. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$25.61), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BLI Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Berkeley Lights

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Berkeley Lights insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$321m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Berkeley Lights Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Berkeley Lights. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Berkeley Lights and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

