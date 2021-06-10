Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI), Gregory Lucier, Has Just Spent US$206k Buying 2.0% More Shares

Potential Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Gregory Lucier, recently bought US$206k worth of stock, paying US$41.12 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.0%.

Berkeley Lights Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Independent Director, Igor Khandros, for US$87m worth of shares, at about US$82.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$47.01). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Berkeley Lights shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$76.33, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$47.01). The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BLI Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

I will like Berkeley Lights better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Berkeley Lights

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Berkeley Lights insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$627m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Berkeley Lights Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Berkeley Lights is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Berkeley Lights you should know about.

But note: Berkeley Lights may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.