Trade Alert: The Independent Chair of the Board Of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), Pascal Levensohn, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Chair of the Board, Pascal Levensohn, recently sold US$452k worth of stock at US$39.82 per share. That sale was 46% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ShotSpotter

The insider, Gary Lauder, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$39.55 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$39.83). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of Gary Lauder's holding.

In total, ShotSpotter insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SSTI Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

Does ShotSpotter Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of ShotSpotter shares, worth about US$85m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ShotSpotter Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of ShotSpotter stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ShotSpotter. While conducting our analysis, we found that ShotSpotter has 5 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

