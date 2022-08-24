Trade Alert: The Founder Of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY), Charles Cohn, Has Just Spent US$18m Buying 96% More Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder, Charles Cohn, recently bought a whopping US$18m worth of stock, at a price of US$3.50. That increased their holding by a full 96%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nerdy

Notably, that recent purchase by Charles Cohn is the biggest insider purchase of Nerdy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Nerdy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$2.99. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:NRDY Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Does Nerdy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nerdy insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 4.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nerdy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Nerdy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nerdy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

