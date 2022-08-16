Trade Alert: The Founder Of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), Salvatore Palella, Has Just Spent US$758k Buying 5.2% More Shares

Those following along with Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Salvatore Palella, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$758k on stock at an average price of US$3.00. While that only increased their holding size by 5.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Helbiz

In fact, the recent purchase by Founder Salvatore Palella was not their only acquisition of Helbiz shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$1.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.43 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Salvatore Palella.

Salvatore Palella bought a total of 4.92m shares over the year at an average price of US$1.68. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:HLBZ Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Helbiz

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Helbiz insiders own 64% of the company, currently worth about US$31m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Helbiz Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Helbiz. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Helbiz has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

