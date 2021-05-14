Trade Alert: The Executive VP & President of Technical Solutions Of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII), Andy Green, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andy Green, the Executive VP & President of Technical Solutions recently netted about US$1.3m selling shares at an average price of US$223. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 43%, which is notable but not too bad.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Andy Green was the biggest sale of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$215. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Huntington Ingalls Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HII Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries insiders own about US$210m worth of shares (which is 2.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Huntington Ingalls Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Huntington Ingalls Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Huntington Ingalls Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Huntington Ingalls Industries. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Huntington Ingalls Industries you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

