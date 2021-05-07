Trade Alert: The Executive VP & President of Access Equipment Segment Of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), Frank Nerenhausen, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Frank Nerenhausen, the Executive VP & President of Access Equipment Segment recently netted about US$2.6m selling shares at an average price of US$128. That sale reduced their total holding by 34% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oshkosh

The insider, Wilson Jones, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$72.51 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$132, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Wilson Jones's holding.

Insiders in Oshkosh didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OSK Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Does Oshkosh Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Oshkosh insiders own about US$65m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oshkosh Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Oshkosh. For example - Oshkosh has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

