Trade Alert: The Executive VP & COO Of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), Philip Moses, Has Just Spent US$213k Buying 18% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) should definitely note that the Executive VP & COO, Philip Moses, recently paid US$3.63 per share to buy US$213k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oil States International

In fact, the recent purchase by Philip Moses was the biggest purchase of Oil States International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.89 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Oil States International insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Philip Moses was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:OIS Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Does Oil States International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Oil States International insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$7.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Oil States International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Oil States International stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Oil States International. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Oil States International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

