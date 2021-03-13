Trade Alert: The Executive VP & COO Of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH), Charles Young, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charles Young, the Executive VP & COO recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$29.24. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 33%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Invitation Homes

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Dallas Tanner, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$29.58 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$30.84). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 25% of Dallas Tanner's stake.

Insiders in Invitation Homes didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:INVH Insider Trading Volume March 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of Invitation Homes shares, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Invitation Homes Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Invitation Homes makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Invitation Homes is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

