Trade Alert: The Executive VP & Chief Product Officer Of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), Jeremy Miles Wilmot, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, Jeremy Miles Wilmot, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$38.83 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 51%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide

Notably, that recent sale by Jeremy Miles Wilmot is the biggest insider sale of ACI Worldwide shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$39.84, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 51% of Jeremy Miles Wilmot's holding.

In total, ACI Worldwide insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ACIW Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of ACI Worldwide

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ACI Worldwide insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, ACI Worldwide makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - ACI Worldwide has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



