Trade Alert: The Executive VP & Chief Information Officer Of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Paul Moulton, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Moulton, the Executive VP & Chief Information Officer recently netted about US$3.3m selling shares at an average price of US$367. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Paul Moulton is the biggest insider sale of Costco Wholesale shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$370, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 28% of Paul Moulton's stake.

Costco Wholesale insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Costco Wholesale

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Costco Wholesale insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$406m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Costco Wholesale Tell Us?

Insiders sold Costco Wholesale shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Costco Wholesale makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Costco Wholesale has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

