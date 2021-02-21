Trade Alert: The Executive VP & Chief Business Officer Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Sumit Sadana, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Sumit Sadana, the Executive VP & Chief Business Officer recently netted about US$6.2m selling shares at an average price of US$88.00. That sale reduced their total holding by 31% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Micron Technology

In fact, the recent sale by Sumit Sadana was the biggest sale of Micron Technology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$90.96. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 31% of Sumit Sadana's stake.

Insiders in Micron Technology didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MU Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Micron Technology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Micron Technology insiders own about US$218m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Micron Technology Insiders?

Insiders sold Micron Technology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Micron Technology has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

