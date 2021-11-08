Trade Alert: The Executive VP & Chief Accounting Officer Of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), Keith Bornemann, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Keith Bornemann, recently divested US$111k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$36.94 each. That sale was 41% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Hilltop Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Lee Lewis, sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$34.54 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$38.07, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 84% of Lee Lewis's stake.

Insiders in Hilltop Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Hilltop Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hilltop Holdings insiders own 24% of the company, worth about US$713m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hilltop Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Hilltop Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Hilltop Holdings is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Hilltop Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

