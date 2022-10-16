Trade Alert: The Executive VP & CFO Of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Mardi Dier, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & CFO, Mardi Dier, recently sold US$133k worth of stock at US$38.22 per share. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

The Chief Business Officer & Executive VP, Thomas Kassberg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$689k worth of shares at a price of US$67.01 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$37.06). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders own about US$123m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.