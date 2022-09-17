Trade Alert: The Executive VP & CFO Of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), Louis Steffens, Has Just Spent US$254k Buying 33% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) should definitely note that the Executive VP & CFO, Louis Steffens, recently paid US$23.07 per share to buy US$254k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 33%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Taylor Morrison Home

In fact, the recent purchase by Louis Steffens was the biggest purchase of Taylor Morrison Home shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$24.13. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Taylor Morrison Home insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Louis Steffens was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:TMHC Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2022

Taylor Morrison Home is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Taylor Morrison Home insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$126m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Taylor Morrison Home Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Taylor Morrison Home insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Taylor Morrison Home.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.