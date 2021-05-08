Trade Alert: The Executive VP & CFO Of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY), Jeffrey Alfano, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jeffrey Alfano, the Executive VP & CFO recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$49.60. That sale reduced their total holding by 44% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oppenheimer Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Alfano was the biggest sale of Oppenheimer Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$50.95. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 44% of Jeffrey Alfano's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Oppenheimer Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OPY Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Does Oppenheimer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Oppenheimer Holdings insiders own about US$179m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oppenheimer Holdings Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Oppenheimer Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Oppenheimer Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Oppenheimer Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

