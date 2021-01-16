Trade Alert: The Executive VP & CFO Of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE), Mark Lumpkin, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & CFO, Mark Lumpkin, recently sold US$187k worth of stock at US$6.25 per share. That sale was 28% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Earthstone Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mark Lumpkin was the biggest sale of Earthstone Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$5.86. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ESTE Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2021

Does Earthstone Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Earthstone Energy insiders own about US$9.4m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Earthstone Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Earthstone Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Earthstone Energy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

