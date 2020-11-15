Trade Alert: The Executive VP & CFO Of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Paul Jacobson, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Jacobson, the Executive VP & CFO recently netted about US$4.5m selling shares at an average price of US$35.84. That sale reduced their total holding by 27% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Delta Air Lines

In fact, the recent sale by Paul Jacobson was the biggest sale of Delta Air Lines shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$36.46, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 27% of Paul Jacobson's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34.54k shares worth US$960k. But insiders sold 331.66k shares worth US$12m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Delta Air Lines shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$35.22, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DAL Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Does Delta Air Lines Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Delta Air Lines insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$77m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Delta Air Lines Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Delta Air Lines you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

