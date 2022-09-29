Trade Alert: The Executive Vice President of Operations Of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC), Markus Limberger, Has Just Spent US$53k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Executive Vice President of Operations, Markus Limberger, recently bought US$53k worth of stock, for US$17.51 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Enerpac Tool Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Ricky Dillon, for US$201k worth of shares, at about US$22.41 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$16.79. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.00k shares worth US$134k. On the other hand they divested 11.96k shares, for US$249k. In total, Enerpac Tool Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:EPAC Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Enerpac Tool Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Enerpac Tool Group insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enerpac Tool Group Tell Us?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Enerpac Tool Group. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Enerpac Tool Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

