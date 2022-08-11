Trade Alert: The Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Strategy Of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), Douglas Lawson, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Strategy, Douglas Lawson, recently divested US$340k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$74.69 each. That sale was 42% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axcelis Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and Principal Accounting & Financial Officer, Kevin Brewer, for US$898k worth of shares, at about US$50.39 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$70.73, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 50% of Kevin Brewer's stake.

Insiders in Axcelis Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ACLS Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

I will like Axcelis Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares, worth about US$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axcelis Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold Axcelis Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Axcelis Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Axcelis Technologies.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

