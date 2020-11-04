Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman of the Board Of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), Christopher Klein, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman of the Board, Christopher Klein, recently sold a substantial US$5.6m worth of stock at a price of US$80.11 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Chairman of the Board Christopher Klein was not their only sale of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$9.0m worth of shares at a price of US$77.53 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$84.94. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Christopher Klein's holding.

Insiders in Fortune Brands Home & Security didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FBHS Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Fortune Brands Home & Security Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fortune Brands Home & Security Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Fortune Brands Home & Security is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fortune Brands Home & Security has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.