Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), Mir Imran, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mir Imran, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$854k selling shares at an average price of US$10.64. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mir Imran was the biggest sale of Rani Therapeutics Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$11.02. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:RANI Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Does Rani Therapeutics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Rani Therapeutics Holdings insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$2.3m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rani Therapeutics Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Rani Therapeutics Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Rani Therapeutics Holdings (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

