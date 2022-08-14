Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), Alan Gold, Has Just Spent US$98k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Executive Chairman, Alan Gold, recently bought US$98k worth of stock, for US$97.79 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Innovative Industrial Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Paul Smithers, sold US$985k worth of shares at a price of US$249 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$98.44). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Innovative Industrial Properties shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IIPR Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Innovative Industrial Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Innovative Industrial Properties Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Innovative Industrial Properties insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Innovative Industrial Properties. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Innovative Industrial Properties.

But note: Innovative Industrial Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.