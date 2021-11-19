Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman Of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), Patrick Miles, Has Just Spent US$586k Buying 1.3% More Shares

Those following along with Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Patrick Miles, Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$586k on stock at an average price of US$11.71. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alphatec Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jennifer Pritzker bought US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$11.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.35. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$18m for 1.57m shares. But insiders sold 19.85k shares worth US$262k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Alphatec Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ATEC Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Does Alphatec Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Alphatec Holdings insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$144m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alphatec Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Alphatec Holdings. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Alphatec Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

