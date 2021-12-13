Trade Alert: The Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer Of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), Edward Stack, Has Just Spent US$3.0m Buying 2.5% More Shares

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman & Chief Merchandising Officer, Edward Stack, recently bought a whopping US$3.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$110. While that only increased their holding size by 2.5%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Edward Stack is the biggest insider purchase of DICK'S Sporting Goods shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$114. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for DICK'S Sporting Goods share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Edward Stack.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DKS Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DICK'S Sporting Goods insiders own about US$2.8b worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DICK'S Sporting Goods Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about DICK'S Sporting Goods. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with DICK'S Sporting Goods (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

