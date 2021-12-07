Trade Alert: The Director Of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ), Timothy Brown, Has Just Spent US$72k Buying 24% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Timothy Brown, the Director of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) recently shelled out US$72k to buy stock, at US$14.39 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 24%.

Utz Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Altmeyer bought US$93k worth of shares at a price of US$18.67 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.04). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Utz Brands insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:UTZ Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Utz Brands

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Utz Brands insiders own 10% of the company, currently worth about US$206m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Utz Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Utz Brands. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Utz Brands has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

