Trade Alert: The Director Of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), Robert Greczyn, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Director, Robert Greczyn, recently sold a substantial US$997k worth of stock at a price of US$27.09 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 29%, which is notable but not too bad.

Tivity Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Anthony Sanfilippo for US$3.5m worth of shares, at about US$22.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$26.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TVTY Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Does Tivity Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.6% of Tivity Health shares, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tivity Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Tivity Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Tivity Health (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

