Trade Alert: The Director Of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), Donn Lux, Has Just Spent US$841k Buying 2.7% More Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Director, Donn Lux, recently bought a whopping US$841k worth of stock, at a price of US$84.06. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.7%.

MGP Ingredients Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairperson, Karen Seaberg, sold US$945k worth of shares at a price of US$48.15 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$83.43, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.8% of Karen Seaberg's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$917k for 11.02k shares. But insiders sold 64.17k shares worth US$3.3m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of MGP Ingredients shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MGPI Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of MGP Ingredients

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MGP Ingredients insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about US$511m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MGP Ingredients Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, MGP Ingredients insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for MGP Ingredients that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

