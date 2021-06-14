Trade Alert: The Director Of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC), Douglas Manditch, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Douglas Manditch, the Director recently netted about US$892k selling shares at an average price of US$22.88. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 55% of their entire holding.

Flushing Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Douglas Manditch was the biggest sale of Flushing Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.35. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.00k shares worth US$408k. But they sold 44.69k shares for US$999k. In total, Flushing Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Flushing Financial insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 4.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flushing Financial Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Flushing Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Flushing Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Flushing Financial you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

