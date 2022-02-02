Trade Alert: The Director Of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), Dennis Polk, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Director, Dennis Polk, recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$172 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Concentrix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Feng-Chiang Miau, for US$7.5m worth of shares, at about US$146 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$202. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.6% of Feng-Chiang Miau's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Concentrix shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CNXC Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership of Concentrix

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Concentrix insiders own about US$177m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Concentrix Insiders?

The stark truth for Concentrix is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Concentrix makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Concentrix. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Concentrix you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

