Trade Alert: The Director Of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), Thomas Hagerty, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Director, Thomas Hagerty, recently sold a substantial US$7.4m worth of stock at a price of US$124 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 26%, which is notable but not too bad.

Ceridian HCM Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Hagerty was the biggest sale of Ceridian HCM Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$119. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Ceridian HCM Holding insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CDAY Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Ceridian HCM Holding

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ceridian HCM Holding insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$104m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Ceridian HCM Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Ceridian HCM Holding shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Ceridian HCM Holding and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

