Trade Alert: The Director Of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE), Richard Wallman, Has Just Spent US$183k Buying 84% More Shares

Potential CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Richard Wallman, recently bought US$183k worth of stock, paying US$6.10 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 84%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CECO Environmental

Notably, that recent purchase by Richard Wallman is the biggest insider purchase of CECO Environmental shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.00). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months CECO Environmental insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CECE Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of CECO Environmental

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that CECO Environmental insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CECO Environmental Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CECO Environmental insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CECO Environmental. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of CECO Environmental.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

