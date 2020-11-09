Trade Alert: The Director Of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), J. Carter, Has Just Spent US$249k Buying 140% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) should definitely note that the Director, J. Carter, recently paid US$128 per share to buy US$249k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 140%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Assurant

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Charles Koch, for US$2.8m worth of shares, at about US$131 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$132). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 67% of Charles Koch's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Assurant than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AIZ Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of Assurant shares, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Assurant Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Assurant insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Assurant has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Assurant may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.