Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S), Tomer Weingarten, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder, Tomer Weingarten, recently divested US$263k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$26.45 each. That sale was 33% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SentinelOne

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Peek bought US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$48.02 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$28.04). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 71.40k shares for US$2.8m. On the other hand they divested 49.25k shares, for US$1.4m. In total, SentinelOne insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$38.83. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:S Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does SentinelOne Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SentinelOne insiders own 2.4% of the company, currently worth about US$189m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SentinelOne Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at SentinelOne, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SentinelOne you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.