Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT), Sujal Patel, Has Just Spent US$1.2m Buying 1.5% More Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Sujal Patel, recently bought a whopping US$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of US$4.72. While that only increased their holding size by 1.5%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Nautilus Biotechnology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Sujal Patel is the biggest insider purchase of Nautilus Biotechnology shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.06. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Nautilus Biotechnology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$5.32. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NAUT Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Does Nautilus Biotechnology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nautilus Biotechnology insiders own 32% of the company, currently worth about US$202m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nautilus Biotechnology Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Nautilus Biotechnology insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Nautilus Biotechnology is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

