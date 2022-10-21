Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN), Joshua Hare, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder, Joshua Hare, recently divested US$361k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$3.61 each. That sale was 35% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Longeveron

Notably, that recent sale by Joshua Hare is the biggest insider sale of Longeveron shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$3.44. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Longeveron insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Longeveron insiders own 74% of the company, worth about US$54m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Longeveron Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Longeveron. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Longeveron (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

