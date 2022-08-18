Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT), Ryan Schulke, Has Just Spent US$170k Buying 1.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) should definitely note that the Co-Founder, Ryan Schulke, recently paid US$1.70 per share to buy US$170k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fluent

Notably, that recent purchase by Ryan Schulke is the biggest insider purchase of Fluent shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$1.71. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Fluent insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:FLNT Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does Fluent Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Fluent insiders own 41% of the company, worth about US$56m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fluent Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Fluent. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fluent has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

