Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), Chirag Patel, Has Just Spent US$626k Buying 41% More Shares

Those following along with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Chirag Patel, Co-Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$626k on stock at an average price of US$4.17. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 41%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent purchase by Chirag Patel is the biggest insider purchase of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.27. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Amneal Pharmaceuticals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Chirag Patel.

Chirag Patel bought 300.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.17. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.2% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$67m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amneal Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Amneal Pharmaceuticals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Amneal Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

