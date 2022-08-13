Trade Alert: The Co-Chairman of the Board Of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC), Joseph Williger, Has Just Spent ₪160k Buying 322% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) should definitely note that the Co-Chairman of the Board, Joseph Williger, recently paid US$15.86 per share to buy US$160k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 322%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G. Willi-Food International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Chairman of the Board Zwi Williger for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$21.49 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.70). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

G. Willi-Food International insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$15.63. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:WILC Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of G. Willi-Food International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that G. Willi-Food International insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The G. Willi-Food International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in G. Willi-Food International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that G. Willi-Food International has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

