Trade Alert: The Chief Technology Officer Of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK), Gil Margolin, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We note that the Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Chief Technology Officer, Gil Margolin, recently sold US$98k worth of stock for US$1.11 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 39%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Talkspace

Notably, that recent sale by Gil Margolin is the biggest insider sale of Talkspace shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$0.89. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Gil Margolin divested 98.99k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$1.15. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:TALK Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Talkspace insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$5.1m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Talkspace Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Talkspace shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Talkspace. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Talkspace you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.