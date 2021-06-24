Trade Alert: The Chief Technology Officer Of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), David Wartell, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Technology Officer, David Wartell, recently sold US$498k worth of stock at US$33.95 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IDT

In fact, the recent sale by David Wartell was the biggest sale of IDT shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$37.28, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 100% of David Wartell's stake.

IDT insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IDT Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of IDT

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IDT insiders own about US$322m worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IDT Insiders?

Insiders sold IDT shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, IDT makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IDT. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for IDT you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

